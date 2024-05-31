Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha Teaser: Witness Ajay Devgn-Tabu create magic with their chemistry in this epic love story

After unveiling the highly anticipated poster for the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, the makers have now released the teaser, sparking further excitement among the audience. Prior to this, the creators had revealed the teaser schedule alongside a poster that withheld any glimpses of the film's appearance.

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha teaser unveiled

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of the long-awaited film Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Sharing the teaser, he captioned it, "Dushman the hum hi apne.... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha. #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024."

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn and Tabu come face to face, engaging in Holi celebrations. They exchange colors and hug tightly. Ajay is also depicted wearing a jail uniform, with scenes showing him outside of the jail, standing in the rain.

Watch the teaser here:

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha first poster unveiled

Earlier, the makers unveiled the initial poster of the film starring Ajay Devgn, where his appearance remained undisclosed.

Depicting Ajay from behind, wearing spectacles, the poster was shared on his social media, accompanied by the caption: "An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser Out Today! In cinemas 5th July, 2024."

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will feature Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

The film is being touted as a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, reportedly set between 2000 and 2023. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha marks the 10th collaboration between actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Their previous projects include Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, and many more.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Maidaan. The film struggled to draw audiences to the ticket window. The biographical film is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, coach and manager of the Indian national football team.

On the other hand, Tabu's last theatrical release was Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Released on March 29, 2024, the film garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Tigmanshu Dhulia join hands for a movie based on life of India’s 1st Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo