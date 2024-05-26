Debuting at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is a dream for many! But Shantanu Maheshwari, who walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 for the first time, made sure to impress all with his suave look in stylish ensembles. For the uninformed, Shantanu attended the cinema festival to launch the first look of the poster of his upcoming film Love in Vietnam.

Along with other eminent Indian personalities at Cannes 2024, Shantanu also turned heads as he walked the red carpet in stylish contemporary ensembles.

Shantanu Maheshwari's new look from Cannes 2024

A few minutes back, Shantanu Maheshwari dropped a few more pictures on his social media handle from the Cannes Film Festival. In this post, the talented actor flaunted another outfit that he wore at the prestigious gathering.

Despite being in a foreign land, Shantanu didn't forget his roots and proudly flaunted Indian culture through his dapper outfit. He opted for a white kurta, skirt, and waistcoat. The golden detailed embroidery on his waistcoat and kurta elevated his entire look and looked elegant and decent.

To amp up his look, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wore a pair of white mojaris. Just like his personality, his outfit is down-to-earth, subtle yet stylish. And, his infectious smile and messy hairstyle can swoon many hearts.

Take a look at Shantanu Maheshwari's post here-

Shantanu wrote about representing India at Cannes in the caption of this post which read, "Wherever the journey takes me, would want my style to speak of my home...my roots...my culture. Dress dapper...stay grounded."

Fans were also impressed by Shantanu's look and praised him for representing India. One fan wrote, "The way you carry our culture is mind-blowing," while another fan commented, "Your appearance is always on point. You have a natural charm and elegance that is truly captivating," and so on the comments continued.

About Shantanu Maheshwari's Love in Vietnam and work front

For the uninformed, Love in Vietnam marks a significant collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese film industries. Along with Shantanu, Avneet Kaur who is his co-star in the film, was also a debutant at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

On the professional front, Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame after acting in a show titled Dil Dosti Dance. He starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Nach Baliye 9, and more. He was seen playing a prominent role in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

