The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14th, 2024, and the prestigious event was graced by several eminent personalities worldwide. Speaking of the Indian celebrities, many television figures made it to the French Riviera. Most recently, Avneet Kaur made her grand debut at the event and walked the red carpet in a stunning blue outfit, turning heads.

Besides her Cannes look, the actress' Indian gesture at the gala stole the spotlight. Avneet is attending the star-studded festival as the poster of her upcoming film, Love In Vietnam, was unveiled at the French Riviera.

Avneet Kaur dazzles as she walks the Cannes 2024 red carpet

On May 24, Avneet Kaur shared a video of her walking the red carpet and representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Before walking, she bowed down and touched the red carpet, a traditional Indian way of showing respect and seeking blessings. This gesture by the Tiku Weds Sheru actress won the hearts of the netizens.

Avneet Kaur's traditional act reflected how she displayed respect for her roots while embracing a global platform. She also did namaste for the cameras and waved to the crowds.

Kaur's look at Cannes 2024 was a seamless blend of glitz, grace, and glamor. She wore a blue shimmery mini dress which redefined elegance. Her outfit featured intricate beadwork and sequins, adding elements of dazzle to every step she took. The plunging neckline and flowing cape attached to the ensemble were all about drama and boldness.

Have a look at the video here:

Speaking of the accessories, the Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress opted for diamond statement earrings and ditched the route to the necklace. The earrings elevated her glamorous appearance at the Cannes 2024 red carpet. Avneet Kaur completed her look by wearing strappy high-heeled sandals, nailing every step with utmost confidence.

Her hair was done in an elegant updo. For the makeup, Avneet Kaur did not opt for a heavy look but focused on a natural and polished look. Her makeup was all about mascara-laden lashes, smokey eyes, and nude lipstick. A touch of subtle blush on her cheeks added a healthy flush of color, giving her complexion a radiant appearance.

About Love In Vietnam

Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur made their Cannes debut for the launch of their upcoming film's poster. The duo will be seen in the movie Love In Vietnam, which marks the first collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese film industries. It will also star Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

Dropping the poster on her social media handle, Avneet Kaur wrote, "Proud to launch the first look of ‘#LoveInVietnam’ at Cannes!❤️ This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn’t be happier sharing this with you’ll! Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur! Co produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma."

Have a look at the post here:

About Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular young actresses in the industry. She is known for shows like Chandra Nandini and Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Meanwhile, she appeared in a couple of Hindi films. Most recently, the actress was seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film premiered on 23 June 23, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

