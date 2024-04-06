Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Bharti Singh asks Amit Kumar to ditch Suniel Shetty’s request; asks him sing THIS song

Dance Deewane 4 is making weekends all the more entertaining for TV viewers. The show, which features talented dancers from all age groups competing against each other, will witness singer Amit Kumar as a special guest in the coming episode. While the vocalist will make everybody swoon over his father’s hit tracks, it will be host Bharti Singh’s banter with him which seems to grab the eyeballs.

Bharti Singh’s special request from Amit Kumar

The new promo of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV showcases Amit Kumar gracing the show for an episode. It begins with a funny exchange between Bharti Singh and the singer. She hands over a long list of songs that people gave to her. She then jokingly asks Amit to sing only 400-500 songs out of the 10,000 songs he has received requests for. The first name on the list is Roopa, who is Bharti’s house help. The comedian then quips, “Mera aur Roopa ka kar dijiye sir, Suniel sir toh sunte rehte hain (You fulfill my and Roopa’s wish first, Suniel sir often gets a chance to listen to you).”

Amit Kumar goes on to croon to classic hit Neele Neele Ambar Par from the film Kalaakaar. He also sings Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai for Madhuri Dixit.

The caption of the promo reads, “Jinke gaano se dil mein umang jaag jaati hai, uss Kishore Da ke jashn ki shaam mein aayi hai farmaaishe. (The songs of whom fill the heart with enthusiasm, that Kishore Da’s celebratory evening has some requests).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane aired its first season in June 2018. It sees a competition between brilliant dancers from various age groups. The participants are divided into three age categories, with the first generation featuring the youngest dancers and the third generation having the oldest ones.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. Besides some stupendous performances, the fun element of the show comes from light-hearted exchanges between the judges and punchlines from Bharti Singh. The reality show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

