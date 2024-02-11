Ever since the reality show, Dance Deewane began, it has been stealing the spotlight as several spring dancers of all age groups have got a platform to showcase their moves. While Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit are seated as judges, Bharti Singh is hosting the show. In the latest episode of Dance Deewane, during a candid chat with Madhuri, Suniel went on to reveal why he was scared when his children Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty chose acting as their profession.

Judges praise Siddharth Dorjee's performance:

In yesterday's episode (February 10), the judges and host all got emotional after learning about the personal problems of a 16-year-old contestant Siddharth Dorjee. Siddharth's chocolate boy looks and amazing dance moves on Lag Jaa Gale impressed the judges. As a support, Bharti sat down to watch his performance instead of his family. After his performance, Madhuri Dixit praised his moves and looks and even gave him chocolates as Siddharth reminded her of her sons.

Siddharth got extremely emotional as he shared with the judges that his parents don't support his talent and his dance profession. He breaks down by sharing this with them and even mentions that he started his dance career when he was 12 years old and has been managing everything alone including the finances. This revelation made by Siddharth leaves the judges and Bharti Singh teary-eyed.

Watch a glimpse of Siddharth's performance on Dance Deewane here-

Suniel Shetty reveals why he was scared:

Later, Madhuri discusses with Suniel Shetty how it is hard for her to digest the fact that parents do not support children's dreams if they are dreaming of entering the art world. Suniel then reminded her how even the Sports field was neglected earlier but now as there are dance reality shows, the perception of the field has changed.

Revealing his experience, Suniel said, "Even my children, Athiya and Ahan when said they want to choose this profession, as a parent I was..., not that I was against it but I was scared that if they will be able to handle the failure or not. Succes can be handled."

The actor elaborates, "When the promos release, we get happy and that happiness is till Friday. After Friday's first show, the truth comes out that's when you what reality checks are." Further, Suniel explains that this is the reason some parents worry about their children choosing a separate career than expected. Madhuri was seen agreeing with him and even mentions how it gets tough for parents and children both.

She then said that she wished to see Siddharth doing something big on the stage of Dance Deewane. Suniel even mentions that they will get his parents one day.

