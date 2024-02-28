Dance Deewane PROMO: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic as contestants perform on Choli Ke Peeche song

Dance Deewane 4 judge Madhuri Dixit was impressed by two contestants who gave a stellar performance on the show. In the newly released promo, judge Madhuri Dixit looked nostalgic as two contestants performed the song Choli Ke Peeche from the film Khal Nayak, starring Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri Dixit nostalgic with Choli Ke Peeche

The reality show makers have grabbed the audience's attention by releasing back-to-back promos for Dance Deewane 4 on social media. The latest promo was posted on the official social media page of ColorsTV. After the contestant's performance on the song Choli ke Peeche, Madhuri said, “Meri saari yaadein taaza kardi aaj aapne (You refreshed all my memories today).”

The Bollywood diva can also be seen dancing with the contestants on the Choli Ke Peeche song. Bhagyashree will appear as a guest on the set of Dance Deewane. Suniel Shetty and Bhagyashree were seen cheering for Madhuri Dixit while she performed on the floor.

Madhuri Dixit recreates Hum Aapke Hai Koun look

Madhuri Dixit recreated her Hum Aapke Hai Koun look for this episode, not only dressing in an outfit resembling the one from the song Didi Tera Deewana but also recreating the hairstyle she aced in those unforgettable scenes.

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane promises a touch of Bollywood, with judges Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, guest Bhagyashree, and host Bharti Singh dressing up as iconic Bollywood characters. Madhuri takes on the role of Nisha, Suniel Shetty transforms into Krish, and Bharti Singh embraces the bubbly character of Geet.

The caption of the promo reads, “Family Night mein ho jaayegi aap sab ki aankhein nam. Lekar aa rahe hai nostalgia hunar ke stage pe hum sang (In Family Night, your eyes will be filled with emotions. We are bringing nostalgia to the stage with our skills).”

More about Dance Deewane:

Dance Deewane welcomes dancers of all ages, giving a chance to talented people nationwide. The makers are sharing intriguing promos, making people curious. The fourth season, with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty and host Bharti Singh on judges’ seat, started on February 3 at 9:30 pm telecast on every Saturday and Sunday. Dance Deewane will now be in the prime slot, replacing "Bigg Boss 17.

