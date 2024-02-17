Some shows are irreplaceable! And one of the most relevant examples is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show is not only a sitcom that we enjoy wholeheartedly but is an emotion for its fans. From Jethalal's funny expressions to Anjali Mehta's diet food for her husband, Bhide's tension of society's maintenance to Haathi's Sahi Baat Hai, the show is a box full of comic characters, dialogues, and stories.

However, fans have been disappointed ever since Disha Vakani, also known as Dayaben, took a break from the show. Although makers try to compensate for her absence, fans don't find the episodes the same. So, we are here to take you down memory lane; as here we have mentioned a few funny moments from the show ft. Daya

1. When Daya made Jethalal wear her slipper

When talking about some of the iconic episodes and hilarious moments between Jethalal and Daya, we cannot afford to miss the scene wherein Jethalal had to wear her slippers and step out of the house. Actually, after finding his shoes in a not-to-be-worn state, Jethalal was confused about what to wear and went to his shop. That was the moment when Daya came up with an idea. She made him wear her sandals. Initially, Jethalal did not agree to it but had no option. Hence, he wore the sandals and went out.

2: Jethalal's comment about Daya's looks

In one of the old episodes, Jethalal attempted to unwind on a Sunday, but Daya had different ideas. He was not pleased when she wanted to take him to an event on his day off. As he gazed at Daya with a look of disappointment, she interpreted it as romantic. Daya asked him, "Aap aise kya dekh rahe ho. Bolo na. Mann mein mat rakho. Aap yahi kehna chahte ho na ki main aaj kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hun (What are you looking at like that? Tell me. Don't keep it in mind. You want to say how beautiful I look today, isn't it?)."

What Jethalal commented is still an iconic dialogue! He said, "Sirf khoobsurat nahi, swarg se utri huyi kokil kanthi apsara lag rahi ho (Not just beautiful, you look like a nightingale that has descended from heaven)."

3: Daya's complain of having not enough sarees

During a chat between Daya and Jethalal about the quantity of sarees Daya owned, she surprisingly revealed that she possessed a mere 120 sarees. A shocked and surprised Jethalal commented, "120 saree tujhe kam lag rahi hai? Arey 120 saree matlab tu chaar mahine tak tu roz alag alag saree pehen sakti hai (120 saree seems less to you? Hey 120 sarees means you can wear different sarees every day till four months)."

Replying with utmost innocence, she asked him, "Toh baaki ke 8 mahine? (Then what about the remaining 8 months?)." Further, Daya explained that women cannot repeat their sarees as their relatives remember what they wear during a certain event or function.

4: Daya and Jethalal's towel fight

Earlier, in an episode, Daya challenged Jethalal to a towel fight. She wanted to play a tug of war with the towel and put a condition. She wanted him to go to the shop only if he won against her. As they started, the two gave tough competition to each other. However, Daya had to leave the challenge in between as Bapuji arrived in the hall area.

After the towel fight, Daya and Jethalal again get engaged in a handkerchief challenge with the same rule. Coincidentally, Bapuji again came into the room, and she had to leave the other end of the cloth, thereby letting Jethalal win.

5: Daya makes Jethalal wear a small sized shirt

On the occasion of New Year, Daya's brother Sundar sent a shirt as a gift for Jethalal. The latter argued that he disliked the color. Even after much discussion and argument, Jethalal had to wear the shirt after Bapuji asked him to. Although he wore the shirt, he did not want others to have a look at him wearing it.

However, Jethalal is spotted by Taarak Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi in the society's compound. Seeing him wearing a small-sized shirt, the two mocked him. Not only this, but he got embarrassed after Babita saw him in such a condition.

So, these were some of the iconic and memorable moments from the old episodes that still feel fresh and entertaining to watch. Dayaben wasn't just a character for the viewers; her role in the show is one of the main reasons why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has such a massive fan following.

There have been many rumors about her return to the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. So, all we can do is patiently wait for any official announcement about Disha Vakani coming back to the sitcom.

