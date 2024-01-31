Did you know Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly is a FRIENDS fan?

Rupali Ganguly is currently garnering love and praise for her stint in the television drama, Anupamaa. While her professional stint keeps her in the headlines, she also garners attention for her posts on social media and her actions behind the camera. Now, her recent social media post has caught the attention of her fans as it revealed an interesting fact about Rupali Ganguly. It revealed that the actress is a fan of the sitcom, FRIENDS. Yes, you read that right.

Is Rupali Ganguly a FRIENDS fan?

Just a few minutes back, the Anupamaa actress uploaded a post on her social media. It is a clip from a fan page of FRIENDS. The clip shows one of the characters, Ross Geller playing the bagpipes which made his co-stars roll out in laughter. It is a blooper uploaded with the caption, “I wonder how many times they had to retake this scene without everyone bursting out laughing.”

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s social media story here:

Sharing it in her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “THE BEST SHOW EVER (red heart emoji)” She also added several laughter and heart emojis and asked her fans about their favorite shows. “What are your favorite shows?” reads the caption.

About FRIENDS

FRIENDS is an American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired for the first time in, 1994. It continued for 10 seasons and the last episode aired in 2004. The cast comprised Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

It continues to be a very popular show among all age groups. The plot revolves around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. Very recently, Matthew Perry who played the role of Chandler passed away.

On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly is currently busy essaying the lead role in the television series Anupamaa. Viewers are loving the current track of the show which revolves around Anupamaa meeting Anuj in America. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on StarPlus.

