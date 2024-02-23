Dipika Kakar opens up on Ruhaan's premature birth, reveals Shoaib Ibrahim has been her pillar of strength

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the beloved TV couple, tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Five years into their marital journey, the couple became parents in 2023 with the birth of their son, Ruhaan. The actress took to social media and shared an emotional moment when she saw Ruhaan in bandages and a C-Pap machine, along with glimpses of her recent performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for the family week.

A special performance: reflecting on Ruhaan's birth journey

She shared that this was a special performance for her since she was on stage after a long time, and every moment of the performance made her remember her son Ruhaan’s birth journey. She said, “One thing I realized was that Ruhaan was delivered in the morning at 6:30-32 am. Due to a C-section, I was under bedrest, and when I slept, the doctor had called Shoaib to the NICU. When he came back, he was frowning. I asked him what happened, and he quickly changed the mood, admiring Ruhaan.”

The next day, when Dipika visited the NICU, she found Ruhaan with bandages covering his eyes, connected to a C-Pap machine for oxygen support during the initial days. She recalled, “Ruhaan was a little uncomfortable, and Shoaib kept looking at me. He had gone through this emotion, and he knew exactly how I would feel. When we entered the room, I looked at Shoaib, and I broke down into tears. He consoled me.”

How Shoaib supported Dipika?

Despite the emotional challenges, Shoaib remained Dipika's pillar of strength. He adeptly managed the situation, offering comfort and bringing cheer to her. Together, they documented their journey in a vlog, sharing the joyous news with everyone. Shoaib prioritized Dipika's healing and happiness, underscoring the importance of their bond during challenging times.

Furthermore, she added, “I thank Shoaib for constantly being there. He would come from his hectic schedules and made sure that I was in a good mood all the time. It is very important for a woman to have her husband's support and love during this journey.”

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love life

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fell in love while working on Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. After their first trimester, they happily shared the news of Dipika's pregnancy in January. On June 21, 2023, Shoaib and Dipika became parents, welcoming their son, Ruhaan.

