Ever since Disha Parmar embraced motherhood, she has been offering a sneak peek of her little munchkin. Disha and Rahul Vaidya didn't reveal the face of their daughter for a few days after her birth. However, recently they treated fans and followers by sharing the first picture with their daughter Navya. Since then, they have been dropping Navya's adorable candid snaps.

Disha Parmar shares Navya's adorable PIC:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar shared Navya's adorable photo when she was just six days old. The actress took to her Instagram story to drop the picture of her daughter where the little one is adorably lying on the bed as Disha captured her. Sharing this snap, Disha wrote, "My favorite picture of my little Navya! When she was six days old!" We are sure this picture will make you fall in love with the munchkin.

Take a look at Navya's PIC here-

Speaking about Disha Parmar's current life status, the actress is spending most of her time with her daughter, Navya. From sleepless nights to adorable kicks from the toddler, Disha and Rahul Vaidya have been living the phase of parenthood with utmost joy.

For the uninformed, Disha and Rahul embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale as Rahul proposed to his ladylove on national TV during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. To make it extra special for them, Bigg Boss had called Disha on the show on Valentine's Day. The actress then accepted his proposal and the rest is history!

The duo had a lavish wedding on July 16, 2021, and on May 19, 2023, they announced their pregnancy on social media.

More about Disha Parmar's work life:

Disha Parmar's last appearance on TV was when she was a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Before this, the actress was a part of numerous shows like n Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to resume work.

