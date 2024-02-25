Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been living it up. The couple is enjoying highs in both their personal and professional lives. Jasmin is getting projects in the Punjabi film industry while Aly is also set for his upcoming project. Amidst their hectic professional commitments, the duo make sure to spend time together and make each other feel special. On Aly's birthday, Jasmin wrote a beautiful wish for him and also dropped an adorable video.

Jasmin Bhasin's birthday wish for boyfriend Aly Goni

Friends turned lovers Jasmin and Aly have been painting the town red with their love. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a mushy video on Goni's birthday and wished him on social media. In the video, the duo is seen walking through shining lights, holding each other's hands.

Along with the video where they were all smiles, Jasmin wrote, "Happy birthday my shining star @alygoni. May this year bring you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Your smile lights up my soul. I always pray for your happiness."

Have a look at the adorable video shared by Jasmin Bhasin-

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Valentine's Day 2024

As Jasmin Bhasin is busy with her projects in Punjab, Aly took to social media to share a beautiful post for the actress and wrote, "Tujhe pata hai mein yeh valentine’s day falentine’s day nahi maanta par Insta pe sab ke post dekhke teri yaad aagayi… (You know that I don't believe in Valentine's Day but I missed you watching everybody's post.)"

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's love story

Jasmin and Aly were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and their friendship blossomed during their stint on the show. While there were rumors about their relationship, they refuted the same. On Bigg Boss 14, Aly made a wildcard entry as Jasmin was going through a rough patch in the show. Aly's entry lifted Jasmin's game on the show.

As time passed, the duo realized their love for each other on the show and got into a relationship.

Pinkvilla wishes Aly Goni a very happy birthday.

