Popular actress Jiya Shankar often shares personal and professional updates of her life on social media. Last week, the actress shared news informing fans about her mother’s health. Her mother was not well and was hospitalized. In the most recent development, she shared that her mother has recovered and thanked her fans for praying for her. Scroll below to read Jiya Shankar’s note.

Jiya Shankar shares an update on her mother's health

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Jiya Shankar wrote that her mother is finally recovering. In a long note, she expressed gratitude to everyone who prayed for her mom. The post reads, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well."

It further read, "Today is the day my mom’s finally recovering and feeling better, and I can’t thank every single one of you enough to have kept her in your prayers. For all the tweets, texts, and calls I've received, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Read Jiya Shankar’s tweet here:

She continued, “Realising theres nothing above health and believing prayers can do wonders always. Forever in debt and always here for everyone who stood by us in this tough time. Har Har Mahadev.”

Jiya Shankar’s previous post

Just 3 days ago, in a different tweet, Jiya Shankar wrote, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and had been hospitalised. We’ve been put in a tough situation again. I believe prayers can make miracles. Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thankyou, God bless y’all. stay healthy."

Celebs who extended support to Jiya Shankar

The actress, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 received support from her co-contestant, Elvish Yadav. The latter wrote, “Wishing for your Mother's Speedy recovery.”

Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande also extended her support and wishes for Shankar's mom. In her tweet, she wrote, "Hey Jiyaa mother’s are very very very important part of our life’s and on the day of gudi padwa I wish ur mom gets well soon from the bottom of my heart and I’m sure she will be !!! Stay strong and stay always blessed. God bless!! Happy new year to u and ur mom."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to stay updated on more celebrity news!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui clarifies after his 'Egg Attack' goes viral: ‘Apne ko kon marega bey’