Deepika Singh rose to fame with her portrayal of Sandhya in the popular TV series Diya Aur Baati Hum. Her character's journey to becoming an IAS officer on the show is still considered one of the most inspiring storylines in television history.

Currently, Deepika is all set to grace our screens once again in a brand new show called Mangal Lakshmi. In a recent interview, she surprised everyone with a never-before-heard revelation...

Deepika Singh cried in her makeup room

During a chat with Siddharth Kanan, Deepika Singh opened up and shared some interesting stories from her career. When questioned about her sensitivity, Deepika confidently acknowledged it. Mentioning her co-actress from Mangal Lakshmi, she shared, "Jab main Sanika ko dekhti hun, kahin na kahin main apne aap ko relate kar paati hun (Whenever I see Sanika, somewhere I can relate to myself)."

Explaining further, the Diya Aur Baati Hum fame added, "Kaash mere saath aisa ho jaata. Kaash koi mere sar pe haath rakh deta toh shayad makeup room mein jaa ke main itna nahin royi hoti (I wish this had happened to me. If only someone had placed a hand on my head, perhaps I would not have cried so much in the make-up room)."

Continuing the discussion, Deepika Singh was asked about what made her cry in the makeup room. The actress expressed that whenever she wasn't able to do any particular scene, she used to cry in her vanity van. Deepika said, "Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki kyu mujhse nahi ho raha hai, kyu main nahi kar paa rahi hun. Kyunki kabhi school mein thappad nahi khaya. Mummy se zaroor khaya hai (I used to feel that why I am not able to do it, why I am unable to perform. Because I never got slapped in school but my mother has slapped me)."

The actress stated that she had always been a top student in school and her grandparents considered her the apple of their eye. Further Deepika explained, "Aankh ka taara rahi hun dada dadi ka. Aur yahan par 150 logon ke saamne dhulayi ho rahi mic pe; heroine ko bolo dhang se acting nahi kar rahi hai, kya hai, lines bhul gayi (I have been the most lovable for my grandfather and grandmother. And here I am being told several things on the mic in front of 150 people; the heroine that she is not acting properly, what is it, she has forgotten the lines)."

Deepika Singh in Mangal Lakshmi

As per the first look released by Colors TV, Mangal Lakshmi features Deepika Singh as Mangal, who stops by a market with her younger sister, Lakshmi. While the two shop and have some fun, Mangal's short-tempered husband is frustrated with the duo spending so much time in the market while he has to deal with traffic and crowds.

After the two arrive and sit in the car, Mangal asks her husband (played by Naman Shaw) if they have spent much time in the market. Later, the two visit a matrimonial shop, but irked by Mangal, her husband slams the car door and leaves after shouting at her. Lakshmi asks her, "Mangal didi mujhe samajh nahi aata yeh jiju ka gussa jyada hai, yaa aapki sehen shakti (I don't understand whether it is jiju's anger or your patience which is stronger)."

At the matrimonial service office, Mangal asks for a suitable boy for her sister. The person in the office shows a boy but mentions him being short-tempered. After thinking for a bit, Mangal shares that she wants her sister to be respected.

