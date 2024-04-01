Divyanka Tripathi shares new PIC clicked by her brother, calls it poetic

Divyanka Tripathi is a beloved TV star known for playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With her authentic persona and great acting talent, she has won hearts and keeps her fans updated on her social media handles. A few hours ago, she shared a picture where she looked serene to delight her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi shares a serene moment

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a serene picture with her fans. This picture was more special for her as it was clicked by her brother. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote the caption, “Yesterday my brother clicked this picture...but for me, it's poetry! You should visit more often Aishwarya @airbus.maestro... I'll have a better picture bank!”

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section to express their affection towards her. One user wrote, “Others may see it as poetry, but to me, you are my love personified in every pose and gesture.” Another user commented with a poem, “This is for you - In your grace, a garden blooms, Where kindness blossoms, never glooms. With every smile, a sunbeam gleams, In your presence, love redeems. Your laughter, like a melody sweet, In your warmth, the coldest hearts meet…”

The actress from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, remains quite active on social media. Since their marriage in 2016, they have delighted their fans with reels and posts, often setting relationship goals. They treasure their time together. When it comes to choosing roles, Divyanka is particular about the distinctiveness of each character and storyline. She prefers to avoid repetitive roles, always on the lookout for fresh narratives before committing to any long-term daily soap projects.

Divyanka Tripathi’s professional life

Divyanka Tripathi is best known for her roles in popular TV series like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, making her a household name in Indian television. Apart from acting, she has also excelled in reality TV, winning Nach Baliye 8 and being a runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, she's gearing up for a new web series called Adrishyam, where she stars alongside Eijaz Khan, promising an exciting story about undercover agents.

