Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe recently dropped a spectacular picture of her in a saree, along with a cryptic note that slightly hinted towards her termination from the show. The post has subtly created a buzz that it must be for the makers of the show.

Pratiksha Honmukhe’s cryptic note

Recently, Pratisksha Honumukhe shared a picture of her in a saree, which made the fans fall short of words. Along with a picture, the actress has asked a very puzzling question which has even made the fans rethink at least twice. Some think that it was a random thoughtful question but others relate it to her recent termination from the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Pratiksha in her caption asked, “If someone gifts you a box containing everything you lost in life..what would you look for first?” This question turned the heads of many, as the actress has been recently replaced by Garvita Sadhwani in the show. The fans further think that the caption speaks for her unfulfilled dreams and desires which were associated with the same serial.

The actress has received immense love for playing her character of Roohi in the serial. However, many fans have still not accepted her exit from the show. Hence, one of them writes, “I will look at pratiksha as Roohi,” while the other one writes, “Wakt ke badalne se Dil Kahan badalta hai Mohabbat aapse thi aapse hi rahegi (Despite of changing times, how can a heart change? My love was for you and it will remain for you!)” Meanwhile, the other one appreciates her beauty, writing “Aren't goddess obsessed with her she is looking do heaven.” Another one writes, “You are so beautiful and talented actor.”

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Previously, the sudden dismissal of the Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came as a shock to the fans. While Shehzada was replaced by Rohit Purohit and Pratiksha with Garvita. Reportedly, the actors were terminated due to their unprofessional behavior. According to Gaurav Sharma, Shehzada and Pratiksha were in a relationship, and after several warnings by Rajan Shahi, they were not keeping their personal life away from the professional one which resulted in the delay in shoots.

