Bade Achhe Lagte Hain POLL Result: Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar or Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar, find out audience's favorite couple

Amid the anticipation of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season, Pinkvilla asked the audiences to vote for their favorite on-screen couple from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1, 2, and 3. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 1 starred the iconic duo, Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, in lead roles. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. In the 2nd season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai were also seen as the leads in the show.

Keeping these on-screen duos as the option, we asked the audience to vote for their favorite on-screen couple. Now, the audience has said that Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, both lead couples, are their favorite. Yes, Ram and Sakshi have received 50 percent, and Nakuul and Disha have also received 50 percent.

Take a look at the poll result here-

Speaking about the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the show became quite a hit because of its interesting and engaging storyline. The first season was from May 30, 2011, to July 10, 2014. The second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain aired from August 30, 2021, to May 24, 2023.

As of now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is in the buzz as the makers are set to launch the new season of the show featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. The promo and BTS glimpses have gone super viral on social media, and fans can't wait to watch their favorites back on-screen.

Their fresh on-screen pairing has already left fans excited. The first promo of the show was released on social media on March 25. Shivangi Joshi will play the role of Bhagyashree, while Harshad Chopda will essay the character of Rishabh. The official release date and time of the new season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is yet to be announced.

