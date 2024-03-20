Ankita Lokhande is making headlines as she returns to the big screens alongside Randeep Hooda in the biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Her character in the movie is named Yamunabai, and hence, she is grabbing a lot of attention. Her comeback in Bollywood has turned out to be more noticeable post her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Ektaa Kapoor lauded Ankita for her role in Randeep Hooda's starrer and directorial.

Ektaa Kapoor praises Ankita Lokhande for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Ektaa Kapoor is a well-known and reputed name in the industry, not only in the television landscape but also across OTT and films. A few hours ago, the producer took to her Instagram story and shared a clip of the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and praised Ankita Lokhande for her looks as Yamunabai. The renowned producer also lauded the film.

Ektaa wrote, "WIOOOHOOOO @LOKHANDEANKITA THIS IS SO FAAAB UR LOOKING SO GOOOD."

Look at the story here:

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The biographical movie marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut. Starring him in the role of activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the movie is all set to release in Hindi and Marathi on 22nd March. It features Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai, Randeep's onscreen wife. Initially, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was announced to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, but due to the creative differences, Randeep Hooda took charge after he backed out. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, the movie has already generated a lot of excitement.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ankita spilled beans on how her character in Mankarnika is different from Yamunabai's portrayal. She told us, "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways."

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

During her stint on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande grabbed attention as her relationship with Vicky Jain took center stage. The two were often seen arguing with each other and even talked about divorce on the show. The Pavitra Rishta fame emerged as one of the finalists but got evicted at the fourth spot.

