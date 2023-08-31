Is Parth Samthaan in touch with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes?

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starred together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry. Since then, there have been speculations doing the rounds that the two are in a relationship. The two were once one of the most talked about rumored couples in the industry. However, both of them denied being in a relationship ever. But, fans had a hard time believing this given their on-and-off relationship with each other. Now, in a recent chat, Parth opened up if he is in touch with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star.

Is Parth Samthaan in touch with Erica Fernandes?

Fans always remain curious about co-actors who form such a great bond working on the shows they work on. Now, talking about his current equation with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars, he shared, “Currently, I am seeing all of them on social media through Instagram, but we aren't in touch as everyone is busy in their own way.’’ Further, he also added that he is not in touch with Erica. “I suppose Erica has shifted to Dubai. I am seeing her on social media and I'm happy for her. We are not in touch as of now,” added the actor.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, a reboot of the first season was one of the most popular TV serials of all time. Ekta Kapoor's show starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Patel. Parth as Anuraag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Basu captivated the audiences with their performances.

Parth Samthaan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is soon returning with the fifth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He will reprise the role of Manik opposite Niti Taylor's Nandini. Earlier, he shared, "It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention.” On the other hand, he is also preparing for his Bollywood as well as South film debut. "I have two movies coming up in the month of October and November and I am pretty excited as I am happy that it was difficult to break and reach Bollywood. That dream of seeing myself on the big screen would come true," concluded the actor.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant's airport antics: Transforming from 'Rakhi to Fatima' leaves Paparazzi stunned