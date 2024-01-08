EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta supports Indian Tourism; wishes to visit Lakshadweep soon

In the wake of recent derogatory remarks made by Maldivian leaders about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep Islands, support for Indian tourism has found a vocal advocate in Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta. The online realm has been buzzing with discussions and debates over the past few hours, and social media has become a battleground between Maldivian politicians, government officials, and Indian celebrities.

Ankit Gupta comes out in support of PM Modi and his initiative

Joining the chorus of support for Indian Tourism, Ankit Gupta voiced his concerns, stating, "It's disheartening to witness negative remarks about India from Maldivian public figures. I stand by #IndianTourism and eagerly anticipate exploring the enchanting #Lakshadweep Islands soon! Explore Indian islands!"

Have a look at Ankit Gupta's fun reel with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

PM Modi's promotion of Indian Tourism

On January 4, PM Modi took to X to share captivating images from his Lakshadweep visit, emphasizing the "stunning beauty" and "incredible warmth" of the islands and its people. However, this seemingly innocent promotion of Indian tourism sparked a social media war, with Maldivian leaders mocking and criticizing the Indian Prime Minister's endeavor.

In response to this, various celebrities, including Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, and more, swiftly rallied behind PM Modi, expressing their unwavering support for Indian tourism and condemning the negative comments from Maldivian public figures.

TV actors in support of Indian Tourism and PM Modi

Ektaa Kapoor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Rupali Ganguly among others also supported Indian tourism. And with no time #ChaloLakshadweep started trending on Twitter (now X).

Ankit Gupta's endorsement adds another dimension to the ongoing social media discourse, emphasizing the importance of unity and the positive promotion of cultural exchange between nations. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes evident that celebrities like Ankit Gupta play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for the diverse landscapes India has to offer.