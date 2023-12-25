EXCLUSIVE: Newlywed Sreejita De and Micheal Blohm-Pape prepare for their first Christmas, call it 'special'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De married her long-time foreign boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape this year. They had a court marriage on 30 June, followed by a German Christian ceremony in Germany on 1 July.

Sreejita looked ethereal in her white wedding, while Micheal complimented her with his charming smile and looks. This is Micheal and Sreejita's first Christmas together, and on this special occasion, we got in touch with them to know how they'll celebrate the festival.

Sreejita De on Christmas celebrations with Micheal previously

The Uttaran actress said, "Our first Christmas together was in 2019. We went to Germany to spend it with my in-laws, and it was beautiful. I met Michael's whole family, we had amazing food that my mother-in-law cooked, and we all bonded so well."

She added, "Every Christmas comes and leaves beautiful memories. But if you ask, the best was my first Christmas with my in-laws in 2019".

Have a look at SreejitaDe'ss Christmas preparations at her place

Sreejita Dey and Micheal Blohm-Pape open up on Christmas celebration this year

Sreejita De said, "This Christmas, we are doing something absolutely different. We both are going to Thailand and will be spending our Christmas in Phi-phi island. Just a gateway together."

Micheal added, "It is very important, as Christmas is the most important festival for me. We have celebrated many times before, but this year will definitely be very special. Secondly, we have decided to not celebrate at home but to go on a trip, which will be a very different experience for me, that I'm looking forward to a lot!"

Sreejita and Micheal on Christmas as a festival

The ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant said, "The best part about Christmas is the food and quality time that we spend with our family."

Micheal said, "For me, the most important aspect is to spend Christmas with my family and follow all rituals and customs together. Unfortunately, this was not possible every year since I have been in India. But I'm extremely excited to celebrate my first Christmas with my wife, have some great food, watch a Christmas movie, and, of course, get her a Christmas gift."

Here's wishing all the viewers of Pinkvilla a very Merry Christmas!

