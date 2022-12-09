Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Wild card entrant Sreejita De COMMENTS on Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's relationship

Sreejita De was the first contestant, who was shown the exit door from Bigg Boss 16. She has now re-entered the show as a wild card contestant, along with Vikass Manaktala. The contestant has watched every single episode post her eviction and is prepared better than ever to play the game this time. Before entering the Salman Khan-led show, Sreejita did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about her game plan and also gave her views on the much-discussed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot relationship. Sreejita on watching Bigg Boss 16 after her eviction

The Uttaran actress did not miss out on a single episode after her eviction in the first week. Sreejita, in our interview, sounded extremely confident about understanding the game better than ever, and said, "Of course, I was watching every episode and playing the game from outside." Sreejita De on her game plan Sreejita De, who barely got any chance to play the game during her initial days, in the house, is excited about her wild card entry. Speaking about it, she said, "It's important to have a game plan but you have to plan your game every day in the house because the dynamics keep changing."



Tina Datta will be Sreejita's target When asked, if she would target any particular person, Sreejita exclaimed, "That's quite an obvious answer, it would definitely be Tina Datta, and not because of the personal equation that I had with her but if I talk about Bigg Boss and inside the house, I feel she would be my best target." On the strongest contestants of this season "I can't take one name. A few people who are coming across as very strong contestants are Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary," said the actress. Sreejita's view on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship Commenting on the much-discussed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, Sreejita De sighed, "Oh God, I am not that stupid to find their relationship true, of course not."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De warns Shalin Bhanot to stay away from Tina Datta