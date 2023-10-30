EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'My mother got famous after that': Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta recalls funny incident

While Bigg Boss 17 is currently on-air and is serving the right amount of entertainment and spicy gossip from the lives of the celebrity contestants, one moment from Bigg Boss 16 that left everybody in splits has to be during the Family Week when Tina Datta's mother emotionally hugged Sreejita De thinking of her to be her daughter Tina. While Bigg Boss had all the contestants froze for the moment, Archana Gautam was seen bursting out in waves of laughter as she witnessed Tina's mother's innocent mistake.

On several occasions, Archana staged the entire incident which left everyone laughing. The moment went viral on the internet and many celebrities recreated the same. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tina Datta revealed more about the incident and stated that her mother became famous post that.

Tina Datta on her mother getting famous after the viral hug from Bigg Boss 16

Pinkvilla asked Tina Datta if she and her mother laugh at the viral hug moment from Bigg Boss 16, she said, "So many times. My mom got so famous after that. She got a lot of fan-following, touchwood. Fans went crazy. And believe me, earlier my mother used to be very conscious in front of the camera even if there was something to be recorded on a phone. But now she has become quite bindaas. She's like 'Kya Karna hai batao'. So now, when my team tells her to shoot a reel with me, she goes like, 'paise kitne milne waale hai, free mey mai kaam nahi karti, abhi mai famous hogai hu'. She is a darling, she's so much fun. She makes everybody laugh with her one-liners and sarcastic puns."

Have a look at Tina Datta's full interview below

Tina Datta reveals her father's newfound love for shooting reels

The Uttran actress said, "My dad loves to shoot. I never really knew that he had this element in him. He is 65, but how much ever he is tired, he will be up to shoot anything. He loves wearing those weird printed shirts to shoot. I didn't know from where it came. I feel age is just a number, kis mey kya chupa hota hai, and over time, it comes out. He is not at all conscious in front of the camera. He loves giving interviews, he loves to get spotted. If I go somewhere with him and there are media, he'd happily click pictures and ask, 'Mera picture acha aaya na?'. He is damn cute."

