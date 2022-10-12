Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gori Nagori's friend Sunny Choudhary calls Sreejita De a 'hypocrite'

Twitter is abuzz with how the contestants have been divided into groups and how the actors' bunch is looking down upon others. Sharing his thoughts about the fight, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori 's best friend Sunny Choudhary exclusively told Pinkvilla that Gori is being cornered.

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1, and within a few days, love stories between the contestants started to blossom. With 14 strangers in the house from different walks of life, clashes are bound to happen. The first fight from the house that has stirred a debate on social media is between television actor Sreejita De and dancer Gori Nagori. The Uttaran actor's 'standard less' comment for Gori has not gone down well with the audience.

Making derogatory comments is intolerable: Sunny

Gori Nagori's friend told Pinkvilla, "Before entering the Bigg Boss house, the contestants are warned that they can't abuse or pass personal remarks at anyone. But what Sreejita De said yesterday was a below-the-belt statement, and Bigg Boss should have intervened. However, I feel Salman Khan sir will highlight this topic during Shukravaar and Shanivaar Ka Vaar. Sreejita De called Gori 'standard-less' because she hails from a village. If you have something personally against her, do it offline, you can't say such things on national television. The audience is watching everything."

Gori is not at fault

Sunny added, "Everyone knows that Gori wasn't at fault and for the past 7-8 days, she has been observing that everyone except Shiv Thakare, Archana Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan are trying to dominate her."

Sunny Choudhary calls out TV actors on the show

"They (TV actors inside the Bigg Boss 16 house) are thinking that they are TV actors so they can dominate her. They don't move ahead in life because of their hypocrisy. If a woman from a village has reached national television, one can imagine the struggle she must have gone through. Gori has gone through highs and lows in life and therefore values the platform given to her. These people are getting it free of cost. They've done 3-4 TV shows and don't become successful because of their attitude," lashed out Gori Nagori's friend.

Gori will give it back

Sunny further added that Gori is a very strong person and if someone misbehaves with her, she will give it back hard. "If someone abuses her, she will give it back. These actors feel that if they talk politely to a dancer and a village girl then their standards might reduce. Gori gave it back to Sreejita and all others involved in that group. Everyone stayed mum. Why didn't Gautam (Singh Vig) speak up yesterday? If anyone misbehaves with Gori, they will get it back from her. Even if that means getting evicted from the house, it won't bother her," concluded Sunny Choudhary.

