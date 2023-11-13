EXCLUSIVE Diwali 2023: Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De says 'I'm currently living the brightest phase of my life'

Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De celebrated her first Diwali after getting married to long-time boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sreejita shared her thoughts on Diwali celebrations this year, preps for the same, and more.

Sreejita De on the brightest phase of her life

Diwali is all about sparkle and lights. There is brightness everywhere on the auspicious occasion of the festival. We at Pinkvilla asked Sreejita De about the brightest phase of her life. Without giving it much thought, she said, "I would say this is the brightest phase of my life. Micheal and I got married four months back, everything is going pretty well. Touchwood, we're happy! It is a beautiful phase."

Have a look at Sreejita De and husband Micheal's Diwali reel



Sreejita De on making husband understand the significance of Diwali

Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De said, "Micheal has spent five years in Mumbai and has seen Diwali here before. He has seen Diwali parties and people playing cards and everything. However, this year around I made him understand that the real essence of Diwali is not only attending parties and playing cards, it is lighting up the house, and your souls, spreading joy, and more. Micheal likes the vibe of the festival and feels that it's quite a vibrant and colorful festival."

Sreejita De on first Diwali post-marriage

"This year Micheal and I celebrated the festival in Mumbai along with our two pet babies. I missed my parents though. We decorated our house with lights and diyas. We also called for a set of new furniture. Micheal loves green chicken and cooked some nice food. We stayed home and celebrated the festival."

Sreejita De on Diwali ritual that she performs without fail

Sreejita De said, "I make sure to light fourteen diyas on Chhoti Diwali and many more diyas on the Diwali day. I also visit Kali Temple every year on Diwali night. I am very particular about following this ritual."

