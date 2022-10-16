Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Sreejita De blames Gori Nagori for her early ouster

Sreejita De is a popular name in the television industry and is best known for her daily soap, Uttaran. The actress entered the house with a bang, and Sreejita's fans were excited to see her on the show. However, her journey was cut short to 15 days, and the actress is also upset about it. Her fight with co-contestant Gori Nagori led to an uproar within and outside the house. After stepping out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sreejita De exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and shed light on her brief journey in the house.

Sreejita De said that she wasn't expecting such an early eviction for her. Shocked by this decision, she shared, "Of course not. I was completely shocked when Salman Khan sir announced that I was evicted. Not only me, but even the housemates were also extremely shocked. I never expected this as I wanted to stay in the house for a long and play well. But this has left me absolutely shocked."

On paying the price of being herself in Bigg Boss 16

"I don't know exactly because I was absolutely being myself, which a reality show is about. It is about being what you are and showing your real self to the audience. I am completely shocked to know that I got the least amount of votes out of the other co-contestants, which left me very shocked," said the actress.

Sreejita on her fight with Gori Nagori

Sreejita De told Pinkvilla that it was her fight with Gori Nagori that landed her in such a situation. She said, " That fight was the first reason in the place why I got nominated. If I would not have been nominated, I wouldn't have been evicted. Because of that so uncalled incident that happened in the kitchen, she triggered us, me and Sumbul. That unnecessary poking made the situation rise to an extent where maybe we used a few words which Bigg Boss did not like, and I got nominated, which ultimately led to my elimination."

On her fans being upset

The actress shared, "I hope my fans are extremely upset about the fact that I got evicted early. I was honestly not given a proper chance to play. I was settling my position and figuring out certain things in the house. Also, I was given a lot of tasks like cooking and other things due to which I was occupied and caught up a lot during my stay in the house. I would have loved to stay for longer. So, I can understand their 'upsetness' and absolutely feeling sad that they couldn't see me for long in the house."

On beau Michael Blohm-Pape's reaction to her elimination

"Though he's very happy to see me after 15 days, he's extremely surprised, shocked, and disappointed that I got eliminated in the first round," said Sreejita while sharing Michael's reaction.

Sreejita on if she would re-enter the house as a wild card contestant

"My fans should expect that and pray for me, and tweet for me because there are a lot of things that are not done in the house. Now that I am out and I could get a chance to watch a few episodes, I have a lot of things on my mind, which I have to complete and get done if given a chance to re-enter the house," said Sreejita De.

On if she regrets saying yes to Bigg Boss

"Absolutely not. My journey was very short but I created beautiful memories in the house. My stay was amazing and I made a few good equations and good friends in the house. I am extremely grateful that Bigg Boss 16 considered me and that I was a part of the show," concluded Sreejita De.

