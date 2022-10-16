Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Sreejita De accuses Tina Datta of backbiting: Why are you f****ng insecure?

Sreejita De and Tina Datta played the role of sisters in the television show, Uttaran. Their bond was much talked about, and while Tina maintains that they have remained close friends and are more like a family, Sreejita, on the contrary, says that they have never been friends. They were introduced together on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 and their soiled friendship became a topic of discussion. After becoming the first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sreejita De did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about her equation with Tina Datta.

Sreejita De managed to watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss 16 after getting eliminated, and the actress is shocked to see Tina Datta talk ill about her. The actress is fuming with anger and wishes to return to the Bigg Boss house to settle it with Tina. Speaking about the same, Sreejita told Pinkvilla, "The only equation which I can have with her is just giving it back to her. Honestly, if given a chance to go back in the house and if she still survives then, I would just ask her because as I am out, I am getting to see what all she spoke behind my back. I will just ask her, 'Why are you f****ng insecure about me and why the hell are you talking so much nonsense about me'."