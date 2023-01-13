Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Sreejita De’s fiance on her and Tina Datta’s equation, Picks his top 5 favourites

He also opens up on Sreejita De and Tina Datta’s equation. “I have a fair idea of what kind of equation they had before they entered the house, so I don’t want to comment about that, because it has nothing to do with the show. Of course, you could feel some cold vibes between them, especially in the first two weeks, which was quite evident. But I honestly somehow feel that it’s now good to see them treating each other with respect. They are seen more with each other these days. I think the audience also likes that, but let’s see where things are going,” Michael shares, adding that he doesn’t feel that Sreejita needs to be careful of anyone inside the Bigg Boss house as she is a very strong person.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De’s fiance Michael Blohm-Pape recently entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to meet the love of his life. Before entering the controversial house of this Salman Khan led show, Michael exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about Sreejita’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house. He states that the actress deserved to be back in the show after her earlier elimination. “Her initial eviction was quite surprising, not only for me but for the audience as well. She deserved to stay at that point of time as well. What I really like about her is that she is opinionated, and brings that across to people. I think people are liking that. Maybe she can sometimes do that even more, rather than discussing it with one person, she can maybe do that in front of everyone,” says Michael.

Besides Sreejita De, who else does he feel can win the reality show? “So if I can name my personal top 5 - of course, I see Sreejita going to the final. Along with her, Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) and Shiv (Thakare) - two obvious choices. They have been consistent throughout the season, and not only just in specific parts of the show. I think they have been very strong. I somehow feel Stan has a good chance too. He is a very different kind of character, and I feel he is quite real, which I really like about him. He is not looking for the camera all the time, and that comes across as quite real. So I have to say Stan. Along with these four, if I have to name the 5th person…. I am not really sure, but it could be most likely between Archana (Gautam), Shalin (Bhanot), and Sajid (Khan),” states Michael.

He met Sreejita after a few weeks, so he says it wasn’t that long a gap. “I was quite surprised as I wasn’t expecting to see her so soon. She was very happy to go back in the house, and I am happy to see her,” he says.

Meanwhile, what advice would he like to give her? “I don’t think she needs much advice. She has found her own path now. It was not easy for her to go back after almost two months post her elimination. She went back (inside the house) and by then friendships and bonds had already developed over that time. So getting back into that house where people already had strong relationships with each other was not easy, but she has found her way. I don’t want to influence her much. I think she should just continue the way she wants, and maybe stick to the few people around who she considers her friends,” Michael Blohm-Pape concludes.

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 kickstarted on October 1, 2022, and the finale is likely to happen in a month’s time. Those who participated in the 16th season include, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare. Vikkas Manaktala later participated as a wild card entrant.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will feature in the next episode of Bigg Boss 16, and shot for their part recently. This time they were accompanied by their son, and the trio shot for an interesting portion with Salman Khan on the stage too.