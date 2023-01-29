Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta will NEVER meet Shalin Bhanot; Addresses reports of her doing Telugu film

Tina Datta rose to stardom through her daily soap, Uttaran. She is a phenomenal actress and impressed her fans by showing her real personality inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the actress received mixed reviews for her portrayal on this reality show, and her relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot was always questioned and discussed. Their love-hate relationship became the epicenter of this reality show, and several revelations were made in recent past episodes. To know more about what Tina Datta had to say about these things, read the interview below: Tina Datta on learnings from Bigg Boss 16

My learnings have been that one should not fall for sweet talks. So, don't be an emotional fool. I have become a stronger person and this show also made me realise how strong a survivor I am. Tina reveals if she regrets doing Bigg Boss 16 I don't regret anything in my life because you take certain decisions based on the circumstances, and at that point in time, you feel what you are doing is right. Definitely, I have made some mistakes, which if I hadn't, would have been better for me and my journey on the show would have been even more beautiful. I wish I had not done those mistakes. It has been a roller-coaster ride and a lot of ups and downs for sure. I tried to live every moment inside the house.

On her being misunderstood in the house Not once but multiple zillion times I was misunderstood, and I was just tired of giving explanations and justifications. Tina Datta on her current status with Shalin Bhanot There is no equation, there is no bond. Would she meet him outside? I don't think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through. Tina Datta on her friendship with Sreejita De being questioned Yes, it was questioned because maybe Sreejita De said a lot of mean things about me. Whatever she had to say, she has said, I really don't have anything to say. If you see the entire show, I have never badmouthed a girl nor I have assassinated anyone's character. That is not me and that is not who I am. I can't do this to any woman out there. On her signing a big-budget Telugu film Yes. My team did mention something about that to me. I reached home at 5 in the morning, and I am yet to speak to them. I have no clue and I need to know a lot of things.

