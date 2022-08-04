EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta on rumours of doing Bigg Boss 16: The thought of being locked up gives me chills

Tina Datta is a prominent name in the telly industry and there have been rumours of the actress being part of Bigg Boss for the past many seasons. As the buzz about the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 has already started, her name has come up again for participating in the show. The actress put out a very creative note last season putting rumour mills at bay. The actress penned down a love letter to the paparazzi, announcing she wasn't a part of the show.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Uttaran fame joked, 'Looks like a sign from the universe but I don't know what to make of it.'

Talking about her opinion on taking part of the show, Karmaphal Daata Shani actress said, “'I have been approached for the last few years. Firstly, Bigg Boss makes me nervous. It's a challenging show and being around cameras for 24 hours along with the judgements happening outside is very very tough. However, it's not that I am not up for challenges. It's just that things have not worked out in the past for various reasons and if I take on the show, I would want to be prepared with everything to the Tee. Every year I receive congratulatory messages as the media and everyone is convinced that I am doing the show when I am actually watching it on the outside as an audience. And trust me the thought of being locked up in the house gives me chills!"

Tina's co-actor from her show Rashami Desai made an appearance on the show twice & so did many other lead actors like Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan who were at the peak of their careers when they participated in the show.

