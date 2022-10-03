Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Sreejita De says former pal Tina Datta is like any other contestant for her

On what convinced her to say yes to Bigg Boss 16 "Bigg Boss has been offered to me a few times in the past, but I declined since I wasn't sure if I could stay through the show. I've decided to join it nevertheless, and I've said "Yes" to that. I want to participate in the competition so that I can experience it," said Sreejita De.

Sreejita De is a known face of the television industry and is one of the contestants of the Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss 16. The actress was a part of the daily soap, Uttaran, alongside Tina Datta , and their equation evolved over a period of time. However, Sreejita clarified in the first two days of the show that she finds Tina very 'dominating' and they aren't friends anymore. Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Pinkvilla had a conversation with Sreejita De where she opened up about how Tina is just like any other contestant for her on the show. Apart from this, she also spoke about staying away from beau Michael BP for so many months. Read the interview below to know more:

On staying away from her beau Michael BP

Sreejita De and Michael BP have been together for the past several years and the actress adds that staying away from him will be the hardest thing for her. She told Pinkvilla, "The hardest obstacle for me will undoubtedly be staying away from Michael. We have stood with each other through thick and thin ever since the lockdown. I'm unsure of how I'll manage without him inside the Bigg Boss house. But I do hope that I conduct well in the reality show."

Sreejita on adjusting with other contestants in the house

The Uttaran actress feels that she'll be able to adjust easily in the Bigg Boss 16 house because of her extrovert nature. Sreejita shared, "I am an extrovert, therefore I have no trouble engaging with strangers. Let's wait and watch what happens within the house, and hope for the best."

On being locked with former friend Tina Datta

Sreejita made it quite evident on Bigg Boss 16 that she isn't friends with Tina Datta anymore. Speaking of which, she additionally told Pinkvilla, "I feel that I will be competing with everyone on the reality show. And, she’s like every other contestant to me."

Favourite contestants from previous seasons

"I have watched a few episodes that seemed fascinating through the promos and to be honest, I liked Sidharth Shukla's game and Shehnaaz Gill's persona in general. When it comes to the most recent season, Karan Kundrra's game and Tejasswi Prakash's strategy were just fantastic," said the actress.

Her strategy to survive in Bigg Boss 16

Sreejita De affirmed that she'll be herself, and that's the only strategy. The 33-year-old said, "'To Be Myself' is arguably the strategy that I would like to carry with me inside the house, as it will allow me to defend my personality no matter what. Then, I’ll go with the flow and conduct myself in the best manner as per the situation."



Does she herself lift the trophy?

"Yes, I hope that will happen. No matter where I am, I believe in arguing ineffectively. I only ever adopt the mentality of going with the flow and maintaining my composure. Throughout my Bigg Boss adventure, there is one rule I shall abide by: ‘Never argue with naïve people,' concluded Sreejita De.

