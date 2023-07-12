EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan ADMITS he's dating someone; Any guesses who is it?

Parth Samthaan is among the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment fraternity. Be his heart-swooning persona or his exceptional acting prowess, the actor has always been in the headlines owing to his charm and professional life. Parth undoubtedly has a huge fan base which has a majority of female followers. The handsome hunk is quite active on social media as well where he keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts. However, Parth refrained from sharing updates regarding his love life on social media and has successfully kept it under wraps. But now, in an exclusive conversation with us, the actor finally accepted being in a relationship and even shared details about it.

Parth Samthaan admits dating:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan revealed being in a relationship and went on to share insights about his love life. For the uninformed, in an old interview when Parth was asked about his relationship status, the actor had informed being in an 'interval' space. When asked which space he is in now, Parth said, "Climax space. Soon you will hear about a happy ending (laughs). There's too much drama, and once that culminates, I hope it ends happily. No hearts will break." When asked about his current love life details, The Social Currency fame shared, "Probably I am in that building stage. It's a building stage, and I can't stay concrete on it but I am in a good space. Let's see where it goes. When I think I can announce it officially, I will."

Watch Parth Samthaan's full interview here-

When asked if it is nice to be in love, Parth added, "It is, always. I will not say that you can fall in love only once, you can fall in love twice, thrice, four times, five times. It happens. It happens organically, and it will happen on your own." Though Parth kept the identity of his girlfriend under wraps, we are sure this revelation has broken many hearts already.

About Parth Samthaan's professional life:

After Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more, Parth Samthaan is all set to shine on the big screens. The actor is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. Along with this, Parth is all set to make his Bollywood debut as well and will be seen in a film titled Ghudchadi. Ghudchadi also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and more in pivotal roles.

