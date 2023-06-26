EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know 2 girls fought over Parth Samthaan? What happened next is SHOCKING

Parth Samthaan needs no lengthy introduction! The actor has not only impressed the audiences with his talent but also swooned many hearts with his charming persona. He exudes a natural charm that effortlessly draws people towards him. Speaking about his fandom, Parth has a massive number of female followers who go gaga over the actor's good looks and acting prowess. However, fans' love is not limited to social media. Parth has experienced several such incidents in his real life when female fans went beyond and expressed their admiration towards him.

Parth Samthaan reveals two girls fought over him:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan shared a surprising incident from his life when he found himself caught in the middle of a dispute between two girls who fought over him at a club. Parth was questioned to reveal the best way when he was asked out at a club. Revealing the details, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame shared, "Instead of the best way, I can say the most funniest way because two girls have fought for me in a bar that has been a bar fight. They were pulling each other's hair, and that was not a sight to watch. On the other hand, I was sitting in one corner because I was told not to interfere as it was a female matter, but they were fighting for me."

Further, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth added, "In a way I was finding it very funny, and I remember these girls got their boy gangs with them. The guys came, and the girls pointed out, at me and said 'he is the reason' (laughs)." I was sitting there, and I was like (hiding my face). Suddenly my friends came, and they said, 'Parth let's go from the behind door, it's not safe to sit here' (laughs)."

Watch Parth Samthaan's full interview here-

About Parth Samthaan's professional life:

Parth Samthaan became a household name and rose to stardom after portraying the role of Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Post this, success kissed his feet and the actor did another successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In this daily soap, Parth starred opposite Erica Fernandes and won the hearts of the viewers. Apart from this, he did numerous music videos and web shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. After shining on the small screen, the actor is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry.

