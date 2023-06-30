EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan RECALLS ‘psychotic’ incident one of his girlfriends did and why

Parth Samthaan, known for his good looks and almost-successful transition to the silver screen, began his journey in the entertainment industry through reality shows. He gained popularity with his role as Manik Malhotra in the popular series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan alongside Niti Taylor. He received acclaim for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the mainstream daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth is now seamlessly balancing films, series, and shows, with his latest project titled Social Currency.

Parth Samthaan opens up about how one of his ex-girlfriends went to extreme lengths to gain his attention

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan, who has a massive female following, played the fun segment Know Your Celebrity. In this segment, he revealed interesting aspects of his personal life. He shared an incident where one of his girlfriends went to extreme lengths to gain his attention, drawing a parallel to the movie Gone Girl where the female lead becomes obsessed with her husband and engages in psychotic behavior. Parth explained that this incident happened years ago when he was young, and the girl's actions were driven by a desire to keep him close. Despite believing that the relationship could have survived without such extremes, he acknowledged that meeting new people and accepting life's destiny is part of the journey.

Parth Samthaan's acting career

In terms of his acting career, Parth Samthaan gained recognition for his role as Manik in the teenage show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan alongside Niti Taylor. Since then, he has been involved in notable projects, enjoying the perks of success such as international trips and a lavish lifestyle. While awaiting the release of the movie Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt and reportedly working on a Telugu film, Parth continues to expand his horizons in the entertainment industry.