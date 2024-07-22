Niti Taylor, a well-known name in the entertainment and television industry, gained fame for her role as Nandini in the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actress recently shared a series of pictures with the team of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and penned a heartfelt note as the show completed 10 years.

Niti Taylor’s heartfelt note as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan completes 10 years

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures with the whole team of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “It’s been 10 years! Dammnnnn. Happy 10 to all of us! Without your love, KYY wouldn’t have been so grand. This show made me who I am. No matter how many shows I’ve done, people mostly recognize me for this one, and it’s truly special. The biggest youth show!”

She expressed gratitude and congratulated the fans, acknowledging that their support made the show a success and helped it continue. She said that very few shows return because of fan support, and this is one of them, so she thanked and congratulated all the fans.

Niti also thanked Richa Yamini, the creator of the show, “Without your creation, this show would be nothing! Thank you for casting me and making Nandini so loved in everyone’s heart. Lots of love to you!”

She mentioned Manik Malhotra, played by Parth Samthaan, saying the show has been a roller coaster ride for everyone both personally and professionally. She thanked him for being himself and noted that no one else could have played Manik Malhotra as well. She celebrated their 10-year journey together.

Niti concluded her note by expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the show, saying, “Thank you for making this show and being a part of it. Congratulations to all of us!”

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a cult youth show that captured the attention of young viewers across South East Asia. The love-hate relationship between Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy ensured the show's widespread appeal.

Fan reactions

The post quickly got the attention of celebrities and fans alike. Celebrities like Karan Jotwani, Ayaz Khan, Kishwer Merchant and more reacted to the post. Fans filled the comment box and expressed joy. A fan wrote, “Most favourite show ever, happy 10 years to KAISE YEH YAARIAAN.” Another fan commented, “Happy 10 To Both Of You.”

More about Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is best known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where her on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan captivated the audience. Although the 29-year-old actress has appeared in over 10 serials, she received the most love for this one. The show ran from 2014 to 2023 and spanned five seasons.

