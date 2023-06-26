EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan reveals his idea of perfect date night and it is totally relatable

Parth Samthaan, the talented and charismatic actor, has captured the hearts of audiences with his remarkable performances and undeniable screen presence. From his notable portrayal of Manik Malhotra in the popular series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to his commendable role as Anurag Basu in the iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth has showcased his versatility and acting prowess. With his enigmatic charm, expressive eyes, and ability to breathe life into every character he portrays, Parth has swiftly established himself as a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, earning a loyal fanbase along the way.

Parth Samthaan shares the quality he likes about others

Parth sat down for a chat with Pinkvilla and shared interesting details about his personal life. Talking about the kind of people he likes, he shared that people who are themselves and do not pretend to be somebody else are his favorites. "They don't try to impress anyone. Those kinds of people attract me more, more than the people who are trying to be someone, or trying to show off their talent, apart from being real." While this quality attracts Parth to anyone, when it comes to girls, he likes their smiles. He shared, "A smile does wonders."

Watch the full interview with parth Samthaan here:

Parth Samthaan's idea of a perfect date

It is no secret that Parth enjoys a huge fan following which mostly consists of his female fans. While he keeps it hush-hush, we are sure the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor has someone special in his life. Talking about his idea of a perfect date, he shared that he wants to spend the maximum time with the person in the most comfortable way. Well, we all can relate to this. "It can be in your bedroom, at her place, getting cozy, watching a film, having a nice dinner, drinking wine, waking up, and wishing each other good morning. That's the idea of a perfect date", added Parth.

Work front

Parth Samthaan became a household name and rose to stardom after portraying the role of Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. There has been no looking back for him since then. Last year, he made his debut in Bollywood with Ghudchadi. This year, he is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know 2 girls fought over Parth Samthaan? What happened next is SHOCKING