Erica Fernandes has a die-hard crush on this Bollywood actor; Can you guess who he is?        

Love Adhura actress Erica Fernandes is known for captivating the hearts of her fans with her acting and dancing prowess. However, do you know who the latest crush of the 31-year-old star is?

It is none other than Shahid Kapoor. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has not yet had an opportunity to play a role opposite Shahid Kapoor; however, she has expressed her admiration for the Ishq Vishk actor in a unique way.

The diva treated her fans with a dance video, where she could be seen grooving to Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar track which has been crooned by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D, while the lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini with music by Rochak Kohli.

Watch Erica Fernandes groove on Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar song:



The diva, in her caption, mentioned the fact that as a child she used to dance on the title track of Ishq Vishk, and had a super big crush on Shahid Kapoor. Aww! Isn't that too cute?

For the unversed, Shahid made his Bollywood debut 21 years ago with Ishq Vishk. It was also the first film of Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Tresury. Well, for those who came of age in the '2000s, Shahid's debut movie, Ishq Vishk was known for its peppy songs and made all the stars overnight sensations as the storyline, and songs resonated with the youth.

About Erica Fernandes' work life:

Her work in the romantic thriller series Love Adhura opposite Karan Kundrra was loved by fans. The show was directed by Tanveer Bookwala and had a gripping blend of passionate romance with an element of thriller, and suspense that kept audiences engaged.

Karan and Erica played Sumit and Nandita respectively. The plot revolves around the meeting of two strangers who are entangled between love, and betrayal with the outcome being uncertain.

The actress for the longest time was rumoured to be dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. She played the role of Prerna while the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor essayed Anurag Basu. The on-screen chemistry of the duo was crackling and fans were head-over-heels in love with their bond.



