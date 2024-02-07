Ashita Dhawan has been in the industry for quite some time now. The actress is known for being versatile with her choices of roles from being positive, to negative, grey, and even comic. Ashita has a thick group of friends from the industry and she often posts pictures and reels with them.

The actress had an impromptu party recently and called her friends last minute for the same.

Ashita Dhawan reveals the reason behind her impromptu party

Pinkvilla contacted Ashita Dhawan and asked her the reason behind a party that she recently hosted for her friends from the industry. The actress said, "Well, I was quite sad that day and felt very low. A friend of mine proposed the idea of to party at his restaurant to lift my mood. I liked the idea and called my friends to party. However, they asked me about the occasion and I told them that there's no occasion as such and the party is just to celebrate happiness."

She added, "I wanted to celebrate a day of being grateful to the universe for whatever I have in my life and that's exactly what we did; we enjoyed, laughed, had fun, and danced. It was a very fulfilling evening and a fulfilling weekend."

Have a look at the video of Ashita Dhawan's party with friends-

Taking to Instagram, Ashita shared a reel commemorating the memories from the fun evening. She wrote, "OH MY GAWD, We’re back again.

Brothers, Sisters everybody slaying. P.S-Missed DHA WANS who couldn't make it."

Who attended Ashita Dhawan's impromptu party?

While actors are often caught up with their busy schedules, Ashita's friends made sure to drop by and enjoy the fun night with the Bidaai... Sapna Babul Ka actress. Ashita's Nazar co-stars Harsh Rajput, Sreejita De, and Ritu Chaudhary attended the party along with Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patni actors Gurpreet Bedi, Fahmaan Khan, and Aditi Shetty also enjoyed the fun evening. Ashita's sister and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan was also a part of the celebration.



