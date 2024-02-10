Actor Sai Ketan Rao was rumored to be leaving the Star Plus show Imlie after promos of his character Agastya's death were aired. Media reports speculated about Sai's exit from the show. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sai Ketan Rao will still be a part of the show. And just a few days after our report, a new promo of Imlie has been circulating, showing Sai re-entering the show in a new character.

Sai Ketan Rao to play an inspector in Imlie

In the new promo of Imlie, we see Imlie feeling devastated and broken after Agastya's death. Trying to deal with the pain, she decides to hold onto Agastya's memories dearly. She goes to a market to have a picture of her and Agastya framed. Unfortunately, a thug snatches her mobile phone. And that's when Inspector Surya Pratap Reddy, Sai's new character, makes a grand entrance. Surya runs after the thief and manages to retrieve Imlie's phone. With his South accent and cool style, Surya brings an entertaining vibe. Imlie is taken aback when she sees Surya, who looks exactly like Agastya.

Have a look at Imlie's new promo here-

Agastya's death in Imlie

In the current track of the show, Navya is determined to take revenge on Agastya and Imlie's family by trying to kill them. In a surprising move, Agastya brought Binni into the house and announced his intention to marry her, leaving Imlie shocked. In response, Imlie challenged Agastya that she would be a part of his wedding with Binni. After Agastya's unfortunate demise, his family will accuse Imlie for his death.

Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy, and Gul Khan on the upcoming track of Imlie

As the news of Sai Ketan Rao's apparent exit started doing the rounds, Pinkvilla called up Rao to know about the same. Rao said, "Well, I'll need a day or two to speak about the same. Currently, I can't reveal much."

We contacted Adrija Roy who plays Imlie in the show, she said, "No, Sai is not quitting the show. We are heading towards one of the biggest twists. It is very exciting. As much as I want to share the plot update, I can't, because I want the viewers to experience the same. I'm sure the viewers are going to love this new twist which is quite unexpected."

We also got in touch with the producer of the show Gul Khan, she said that Sai is not leaving the show and the rumors are untrue. She had also revealed to Pinkvilla exclusively that they decided to kill Sai's previous character Agastya.

Previous seasons of Imlie

Imlie started with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani as the main leads. However, when Gashmeer decided to quit the show, the makers introduced Fahmaan Khan as the new lead opposite Imlie. He played the character of Aryan Singh Rathore in the show and received accolades for the same.

After their exits, the makers roped in Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra as the new lead couple of the show. Their chemistry was quite liked by the viewers.

After another generation leap, Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy came on board as the new lead pair of the show, Agastya and Imlie.

