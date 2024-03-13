EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer confesses losing THIS Netflix movie because of her impulsive nature

Sumbul Touqeer has become a well-known name in the television industry, especially after her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she became the youngest contestant ever to spend more than a hundred days inside the house. She later showcased her dance skills on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Recently, Sumbul had an exclusive candid discussion with Pinkvilla, where she opened up about losing a Netflix movie due to her impulsive nature.

What did Sumbul Touqeer lose due to her impulsive nature?

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sumbul was asked if her impulsive nature had led to losing someone or any relationships. She confessed that, while it hasn't affected her relationships, it has caused her to miss out on significant work opportunities. She shared her experience from 2018, when she was torn between choosing a television show or a movie, ultimately opting for the TV show. She said, “Actually, bahut pehle hum thoda sa ghabra gye the ki kya karna hai 2018 mein. To mere pass ek show tha aur ek film thi and samjh nhi aa raha tha ki kya kre to humlogon ne thoda aise kar kar ke ki kya karna hai kya karna hai. So we chose the show because chances kam the film ke (Actually, we were a bit anxious about what to do in 2018. I had a show and a film offer, and I couldn't decide what to do. So, after much deliberation, we chose the show because the chances for the film were slim).”

Sumbul Touqeer regrets missing the Netflix project

In the later segment of the discussion, the Imlie actress expressed regret over declining the movie, which was later released on Netflix. She indicated that she initially thought the movie had slim chances but realized later that it could have been possible. When asked to name the movie, she revealed, “There is a film on Netflix, Skater Girl naam hai us film ka. To wo ek film 2018 mein wo hone wala tha but then, for some reasons thodi humari galti ki wajah se bhi wo chhoot gaya (There is a film on Netflix titled Skater Girl. It was a film that was going to happen in 2018, but then, for some reasons and partly because of our mistake, we missed out on it)." The Imlie actress acknowledged that the mistake was on her part with a faded smile.

Sumbul shares her future plans for doing movies

The Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress discussed her future movie aspirations when asked if she was auditioning for films. She replied, “I want to, but right now, as I am doing the show, Kavya to abhi filhal mere aamne saamne kuch bhi nhi hai. Abhi main sirf yahi kar rahi hun (currently, I don't have anything else in front of me. Right now, this is all I am doing).” The actress is fully committed to her latest show, keeping movie plans on hold for the moment.

About Sumbul Touqeer's journey

Sumbul gained prominence as Imlie in StarPlus's Imlie, acting alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan. Her Bollywood debut was in 2019 with a small role in Article 15. She also appeared in the Ishq Ho Gaya music video with Fahmaan Khan. Making history in Bigg Boss season 16 as the youngest contestant to last over 100 days, she later joined Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and starred in the Sazishen music video. Currently, she plays the lead role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, portraying IAS officer Kavya Bansal alongside Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere. In addition to daily soaps, she has participated in non-fiction shows like Bigg Boss 16, India's Dancing Superstars, and Hindustan Ka Big Star.

