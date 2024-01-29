Faisal Shaikh, Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra, and others congratulate Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17 win

Bigg Boss 17 got its winner last night in the Grand Finale. After a journey of more than three months, battling emotions inside the walls of the Bigg Boss house, the audience’s favorite, Munawar Faruqui lifted the coveted trophy. The stand-up comedian and actor Abhishek Kumar reached the top two. While fans of Munawar are beyond excited to see him return to Dongri with the trophy, celebrity friends of Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and Paras Kalnawat, among others showed their excitement on social media.

Karan Kundrra, Paras Kalnawat, Aly Goni, and others react to Munawar Faruqui’s win

Actor Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui share a great bond. Ever since he stepped inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the actor has been vocal about his support for him. In the days leading up to the Grand Finale, Kundrra tweeted and made several posts, sometimes showing what a great human being Munawar is, or sometimes simply urging fans to vote for him.

Yesterday was the Bigg Boss 17 winner’s birthday, and Kundrra waited till midnight to wish his friend. He was confident that Faruqui would lift the trophy. Minutes before the midnight, Karan Kundra took to Twitter and wrote, “Was waiting for the right time to wish you a very happy birthday Munna.. abh hamesha musqurate rehna..!”

Paras Kalnawat, another good friend of Faruqui who was rooting for him since day 1 took to Instagram and uploaded a picture with the winner. In the caption, he wrote, “Mera Sher #HappyBirthday #MunawarFaruqui #Winner #BiggBoss17 #ParasKalnawat #Trophy #MKJW”

Advertisement

Actor Aly Goni who showed his support for the Bigg Boss 17 winner whenever he went through difficulty inside the house posted an emoji of trophy and wink.

It was also the birthday of the Bigg Boss 17 winner, and in the morning yesterday, Aly took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his chat with Faruqui before he entered the house. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday bro.. this was our last chat before he went inside and yes not only me but u have made all of us proud.. Dil toh jeet liye Ab trophy leke aa.”

Bigg Boss 7’s Kamya Panjabi who has been following the current season closely wrote, “Congratulations #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 and a very very Happy Birthday… ab isse achha birthday gift aur kya ho sakta tha… #BB17Finale @munawar0018”

Actress Mahira Sharma congratulated the Bigg Boss 17 winner and posted, “Many congratulations to #MunawarFaraqui for winning #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss @munawar0018”

Actor Karanvir Bohra posted, “Congratulations @munawar0018 for winning #BiggBoss17GrandFinale You have done amazing… so happy and proud… god bless you #JaiShriRam”

Before this tweet, he also wrote that he was rooting for Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi wrote, “Vo Kehte Hai Na Ant Bhala To Sab Bhala.. Abb Aaega Na Maja Wish Karne Ka. (Happy birthday Hero) @munawar0018 #MKJW le aae tum Dongri Haq Se #HBDKingMunawar #BB17 #MunawarFaraqui #BiggBoss17GrandFinale #BB17WinnerMunawar”

Manasvi Mamgai who was evicted after a few weeks of being inside the house posted on X< “Congratulations #MunawarFaruqui for winning #BiggBoss17 #BB17”

Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Congrats Munna!!! Well done!!!!! #MunawarFaraqui”. In another post, he wrote how much he also wrote how both Abhishek and Munawar are deserving. He posted a picture of Abhishek and Munawar lifting the trophy and wrote, “Dosti! both winners!”

Prince Narula who knows Munawar Faruqui from his Lock Upp days took to Instagram and posted a video of the final moment of Salman Khan declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner and wrote, “Congratulations babyyyyy”

Advertisement

Faisal Shaikh, another friend of Munawar Faruqui posted a picture of the Munawar liting the trophy and wrote, “Congratulations mere bhai Munna @munawar.faruqui well played aakhir kar trophy. Dongri aa hi gaii.” In the next picture, the two are seen hugging each other.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui on facing lowest phase in the house: 'I'm responsible for that'