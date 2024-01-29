Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui on facing lowest phase in the house: 'I'm responsible for that'

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been all over the news since yesterday because of the grand victory. The stand-up comedian lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show and won the hearts of the audience with his personality. Munawar went through several ups and downs during his journey as his personal life became a public spectacle.

Munawar Faruqui talks about facing lowest phase:

After dealing with several accusations, Munawar Faruqui proved to be a true gentleman by accepting his mistakes and promised to work on his relationships. During his stint, Munawar went through a rough patch when Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. After the grand finale episode, the winner got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

We then asked Munawar whether his goal was affected due to the low point of his life. Answering this, Munawar said, "Joh situations aayi, usme I don't think maine yeh socha ki 'Ohh abb mei game haar jaaunga' or 'Abb mei show nahi jeet paunga' nahi nahi. Voh situation mei muje kahi na kahi yehi laga ki 'Okay, this is the situation, I have to face it'. At the end, yehi tha Bigg Boss ka ghar tha. Muje yeh chiz ko face karna tha."

Advertisement

(When the situations happened that time I never thought 'Ohh now I will lose' or 'Now I won't be able to win', no. In that situation, I felt that 'Okay, this is the situation, I have to face it'. At the end, this was Bigg Boss house. I was supposed to face this).

Watch Munawar Faruqui's exclusive interview here-

The Bigg Boss 17 winner continued, "Muje voh chiz ko deny karke or ignore karke, game na khel paata mei. Aur koi game tha hi nahi. Voh ek personality ka show tha aur I think maine unn situations mei fight kari. Aur unn situations mei main aaya, not a right place to be. Not a good place to be in and I was there. Aur meri zimedaari and I'm responsible for that. I'm not saying ki galat tha. I'm saying ki mere vajese agar koi galat situations mujj par aayi hai toh I have to face it and maine voh face kiya hai."

(I was not supposed to deny it or ignore it otherwise I wouldn't have been able to play the game. And there was no game, it was a show about personality and I think I have fought those situations. When those situations occurred, not a right place to be. Not a good place to be in and I was there. I am responsible for that. I'm not saying that it was wrong. I am saying that if something wrong is happening to me because of me that I have to face it and I did).

Speaking about the grand finale night, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were declared as the top 2 contestants of Bigg Boss 17. While fans were waiting with bated breath for the winner to be announced, host Salman Khan ended the wait by announcing Munawar as the winner of the show. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a swanky car.

Coincidentally, it was Munawar's birthday yesterday and the star was elated to receive the trophy as a birthday present. His close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also arrived at Bigg Boss set to wish Munawar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui opens up on winning: 'It was a dream and it was believable'