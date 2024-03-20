Television shows often have similarities in terms of stories and various twists. Many times, the plots of several TV shows also seem similar. For example, Ektaa Kapoor produced a show titled Kabhi Sautan Kabhie Saheli many years ago. The story of the show revolved around two best friends getting married to one man, not knowing about each other's life partners. Well, the same show was almost recreated by the same producer a few years ago, called Parineet.

Now, the recently launched show Mangal Lakshmi seems to have a lot of similarities with the popular show Anupamaa. Read on to know more.

1. Homemaker wife Mangal and Anupamaa

In Anupamaa, Anupama was shown as a housewife who had dedicated 25 years of her life to the service of her husband, his parents, and their kids. From cooking food to maintaining the household, Anupamaa was a perfect housewife for her businessman husband. Being a housewife, she wore a saree and had a de-glam look. Similarly, in Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika Singh is seen wearing minimal make-up for her look as a dedicated housewife as she serves selflessly to her family. However, both characters crave love and respect.

Take a look at a recent promo of Mangal Lakshmi:

Advertisement

2. Angry husbands Vanraj and Adit

Anupama's husband, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) was a strict businessman who was too focused on his work. He disregarded Anupama's efforts and never appreciated them. In Mangal Lakshmi too, Adit (Naman Shaw) plays an angry young man who has zero regard for Mangal's love, affection, and efforts in maintaining his family and considering them as her own. Adit often gets angry at Mangal and disrespects her in front of the entire family. Like Anupama, Mangal too believes there is love underneath the rough behavior of her husband.

3. Vanraj and Adit's extramarital affair

While Vanraj was often rude to Anupamaa, he had a secret love affair going on with Kavya. Vanraj brought Kavya to Shah's house and made her mingle with the family, thereby winning Anupama's (Rupali Ganguly) trust. In Mangal Lakshmi, Adit has an affair with his colleague Saumya, and he gives her more importance than Mangal. When she got minutely injured, he helped her with a bandage but didn't bother to ask Mangal about her injury when she met with an accident and hurt her leg.

4. Anupama and Mangal's support system

In Anupamaa, Samar posed as Anupama's love interest and often took a stand for her against the family's rude behavior. He always appreciated her efforts, love, and care. Similarly, in Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal gets her strength from her sister Lakshmi. Like Samar, Lakshmi too motivates Mangal to take a stand for herself and counter the disrespect shown by her husband.

5. Anupama and Mangal's blind-trust on Kavya and Saumya

While Anupama had immense trust in Kavya, as she never believed that Kavya would ruin her life by having an affair with her husband, Mangal trusts Saumya and feels she is just a friend to Adit. Anupama came to know about Vanraj and Kavya's affair during her 25th wedding anniversary celebration. It will be exciting to witness how and when Mangal will learn the truth about Adit and Saumya.

There are many similarities between the two shows; the only extra addition in Mangal Lakshmi seems to be the angle of Mangal wanting a perfect husband for her sister Lakshmi. Also, it will be interesting to find out if Mangal gets a new love interest in her life like Anupama got Anuj.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How does Deepika Singh’s character in Mangal Lakshmi resonate with real-life struggles