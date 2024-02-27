Bigg Boss is such a reality show that tends to bring out the real personality of its celebrity contestant before the audience. The show not only plays a vital role in making their images stronger in the industry but also holds the power to impact one's career negatively. Many people have participated in the show and remained locked inside the controversial house for months.

While many disappeared from the limelight, numerous received big breaks post-Bigg Boss. From bagging prominent roles in films to doing exceptionally well in shows, here are a few names whose careers skyrocketed after their stint on the show. So, without beating around the bush, let us have a look!

1. Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan appeared as one of the wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 17. Upon her entry, she claimed to have shared a history with Munawar Faruqui. After her exit from the Salman Khan-hosted show, the actress is all set to star in Dulquer Salman's Lucky Bhaskar. The Telugu film stars the Malayalam heartthrob in the leading role.

Talking about being a part of the project, Ayesha said, "I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It's an honor to perform under Venky sir's direction and to be a part of such a fine team."

2. Sana Khan

It was in Bigg Boss 6 that Sana Khan appeared as a contestant on the show. After emerging as the second runner-up, The actress was seen sharing screens alongside Salman Khan in the 2014 released film Jai Ho. This particular venture turned out to be her big break in the industry. As she forayed into Bollywood, the actress appeared in a few more films, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

3. Armaan Kohli

Known for his role in Jaani Dushman, Armaan Kohli created headlines owing to his participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss 7. Post his BB stint; the actor made a significant comeback in the industry after 12 years by bagging the role of one of the antagonists in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

4. Shehnaaz Gill

Known for her lively personality and bubbly nature, Shehnaaz Gill's popularity skyrocketed after her Bigg Boss 13 participation. She has become a well-known name in the industry. While on the controversial reality show, she created headlines for her closeness to Sidharth Shukla. Speaking of her big break, apart from starring in numerous music videos, Shehnaaz became the talk of the town with Salmna Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

5. Tejasswi Prakash

When talking about the most popular female faces in the television industry, Tejasswi Prakash will surely bag the topmost position. Winning Bigg Boss 15 invited a huge success factor for her career. After making an exit from the reality show as the winner, The actress dominated the telly world with her appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 6. Her fan following saw an immediate increase, and so did her fame. So, Naagin acted as a big break for Tejasswi.

6. Sunny Leone

Not many of you might know, but Sunny Leone was one of the wild card contestants on Bigg Boss 6. Although she got evicted a few days after her entry, Sunny was offered the lead role in Jism 2. After she accepted the offer, it marked her recognition in the industry. Although the film opened up to a weak critical reception, it turned out to be a commercially successful venture for her. Later, Leone signed the dotted lines for Ragini MMS 2, and we all know the rest!

