Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Armaan gets angry with Abhira after the media offends Dadi Sa; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences for more than a decade now. The show not only kept the viewers glued to their screens with its interesting developments in the track but has also always managed to grab one of the top spots on the ratings chart. The family drama is currently revolving around Abhira standing up against Poddars in the court and fighting for the poor. Despite getting warnings, Abhira is firm in her decision to get justice for underprivileged people. In the coming episode, she will face Armaan’s wrath due to a misunderstanding.

Armaan and Abhira’s legal battle gets personal

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Armaan getting irked after seeing Abhira working with Dev against Dadi Sa. The situation further deteriorates when the media finds Poddar’s land papers and begins to slam Kaveri publicly. Armaan goes on to accuse Abhira of stealing the file and giving it to Dev, which leads to Dadi Sa getting humiliated on national TV. He puts Abhira in a tight spot and does not give her a chance to put forward her clarification. Armaan blames Abhira for ruining their family’s reputation due to her selfish motive. Abhira will also find out about Kaveri’s innocence and will now be determined to unmask the real culprit.

Meanwhile, the current plot of the show focuses on Abhira taking a strong stand against Kaveri and fighting a legal case in the courtroom with Armaan in opposition. Armaan defends Dadi Sa in the fire accident that happened at the factory while Abhira is sure that injustice has happened to the people belonging to the weaker section of society.

Advertisement

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent promo:

In another twist, Armaan gathers the courage to meet Manav for Ruhi. He goes to Goenka's house but because of trauma, he faints on the couch. Manav, who is a doctor by profession, helps Armaan and takes good care of him. Manav’s humble behavior and kind gestures leave Armaan impressed. He starts looking at him as a perfect match for Ruhi.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is delivering high-voltage drama with Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi in focus. The show features Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, and Pratiksha Honmukhe in lead roles. Abhira's mother Akshara saved Armaan's life by taking a bullet. As her last wish, she asked Armaan to marry Abhira and take care of her. Armaan, who felt indebted to Akshara couldn't tell anything about his love for Ruhi and agreed to settle down with Abhira. The two are under a contractual marriage but are slowly developing feelings for each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Dadi Sa to slam Goenka family because of Abhira