It has been almost two decades since Hiten Tejwani has been active in the acting industry, and he continues to enjoy a loyal fan base. Whether it is about impressing viewers with his acting chops in films or crafting a special place in fans' hearts owing to his stint on television shows, Hiten has come a long way. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday, and here's how her wife Gaurin Pradhan wishes him.

Gauri Pradhan extends warm birthday wishes to Hiten Tejwani

Actor couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan reflect major couple goals and never miss an opportunity to express love for each other. On the former's birthday, Gauri shared a short clip compiling the happy moments featuring Hiten. In the clip, we can see the Pavitra Rishta actor recreating Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu viral step from the Animal movie.

Dropping the sweet video, Gauri penned a heartwarming note wishing Hiten on his birthday. She wrote, "My entertainer, driver, masseur, work partner, punching bag, life partner, confidant, pillar of strength, friend, soulmate and better half,happy happy birthday to you!! love you."

Watch the video here:

Fans pour heartwarming birthday wishes on Hiten Tejwani

After Gauri Pradhan dropped a video marking Hiten's birthday, the comment section flooded with delightful birthday wishes for the Gangaa actor. One of the users wrote, "Aap jiyo hazaro saal, hai hamari yeh arzoo To @hitentejwani Happy Birthday!! May you achieve all you aspire.. afterall nothing is impossible for Pratham Mittal."

Another user reacted, "Best post ever Gauri..loved the pics, caption You both are made for eachother...Happy Birthday Hiten @gpradhan @hitentejwani." Wishing Hiten Tejwani on his birthday, one of his fans wrote, "ove this post specially the caption..... Happy birthday once again @hitentejwani... always with you and love you GHT... thanks for this amazing post."

Have a look at some of the comments here:

For the unversed, Hiten Tejwani is known for shows like Pavitra Rishta, Gangaa, Balika Vadhu, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others. He announced doing a romantic drama show Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke alongside his wife.

Pinkvilla wishes Hiten Tejwani a very happy birthday!

