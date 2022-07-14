'I hope she wins,' Hiten Tejwani on Ardh co-actor Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; EXCLUSIVE

Hiten Tejwani has entered the television show, Swaran Ghar, featuring Sangita Ghosh in the lead role. His character Arjun Deol has mixed shades and talking about it, Hiten said, "Arjun is a psycho madman." Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta - the producers of this show always wanted Hiten to be onboard for this show but it didn't work out in the past.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Hiten Tejwani shared that his character Arjun Deol will be seen for a limited period of time, and therefore, he took up the show. "The experience of working on this set is fantastic. I am enjoying my character of Arjun in Swaran Ghar."

Talking about working with Sangita Ghosh, Hiten Tejwani added, "It's lovely. Back in the day when Sangita and I were working on our respective shows, we planned on working together, and finally, we got an opportunity now with Swaran Ghar." Elaborating on his character, the 48-year-old added, "Arjun is a psycho self-made man, who believes in emerging in the right way and not going outside the law. He comes across as someone who will do anything to get their work done but he does it within the boundaries of the law. How he gets involved in Swaran and Ajay's life forms the further story. This character builds a lot of intrigue, why has this person come, the old wounds that he's hiding, and many other things. I loved the character and I had some time too, so I took up the opportunity. Swaran Ghar is loved by all and it's like coming back home."

Change in the shooting process

Hiten has been in the industry for over a decade and has dabbled in all mediums - from films, and OTT to television. Speaking about what has changed over these years, he said, "Technology has changed and it has become more organised. A little bit here and there happens but with Swaran Ghar, it's on track. With daily soaps, the tapes have to be submitted at the end of the day and the actors here are very fast and brilliant."

On co-actor Rubina Dilaik's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Hiten Tejwani and Rubina Dilaik will be seen in the film, Ardh. The latter is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and talking about his co-actor, Hiten said that he hasn't got the time to watch the show yet. "I've not been getting time to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. I think she went to Cape Town and within a week or so, I came to Chandigarh for Swaran Ghar's shoot but I wish her all the luck. I would love it if she wins but it's a competition, so you never know what happens, who might win," concluded Hiten Tejwani.

