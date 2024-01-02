Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke EXCLUSIVE: Hiten Tejwani reflects on his experience of shooting in Kashmir

Hiten Tejwani, known for being a talented and most loved actor in the television industry, is currently winning hearts with his acting mettle in the ongoing show Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. Featuring Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma in the titular roles, the show also brought together Hiten and his wife Gauri Pradhan back on screen after a long time.

Hiten Tejwani talks about his experience of shooting in Kashmir

Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke not only depicts a beautiful love story but also shows the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, where the cast and crew shot the initial episodes of the show. Recalling the experience, Hiten Tejwani told us, "Personally, shooting in Kashmir was a thrilling experience. It was a first-of-its-kind experience for me as we had never gone to an outdoor location for such a long time."

Sharing some of the memorable moments, Hiten added how their shooting experience was quite different from the routine shoots in Mumbai. Hiten and the other cast and crew members used to travel in a Shikara to reach the houseboat where they used to shoot.

Watch a glimpse of Hiten Tejwani's shooting experience in Kashmir:

Praising the beauty of Kashmir, the actor said, "It was magical. Kashmir is truly a heaven on earth. I also got the chance to explore Srinagar properly for the first time and now I can truly appreciate the beauty of this place. The shoot for Pashminna left me with lasting memories that will stay with me forever. I am grateful for such an opportunity coming my way."

Hiten Tejwani recalls struggles faced by the team

Hiten, who essays the role of Avinash Sharma in the show, disclosed challenging moments from this remarkable journey. Hiten shared, “The production team faced its share of challenges, especially dealing with remote locations and the unpredictability of the weather. Adjusting schedules, early morning shoots, and midnight wake-up calls became the norm."

The actor admitted that adapting to Kashmir's weather was tough as they were not able to layer up during outdoor shoots due to which they faced difficulty in mouthing dialogues in the cold. "However, we gradually became more comfortable and familiar after spending a considerable amount of time there," concluded Hiten.

More about Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:

Along with Hiten Tejwani, Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke stars Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Krissann Barretto, Angad Hasija, and others in pivotal roles. Set in the valley, the makers wanted to bring out the authentic Kashmir vibe and hence decided to film the show amidst real locations in Kashmir. The show premiered on October 10.

