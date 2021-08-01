EXCLUSIVE: Remember Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Gauri Pradhan? Here’s what she is up to now

Gauri Pradhan is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her last acting stint on TV was for Tu Aashiqui, but she hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod her about her absence from the small screen, and Gauri says, “It is because nothing exciting has been offered to me.”

Gauri shares that she hasn’t stopped working, and even did two shows in between. “But it has to be something challenging, exciting and convenient at the same time. You know I don’t want to go to Mira Road and Naigaon everyday. I have kids at home, and I won’t see them only. So everything has to work out only then I will be able to do it. So that’s one of the reasons, and another reason is that I am otherwise very busy, as I also have an event company with a partner. We organise exhibitions, but right now the work is stopped because of the pandemic. Once everything opens up, we will get back to it. Meanwhile, I am always busy doing something or the other,” says Gauri.

She informs that she is a certified Yoga and Pranayam teacher. “I have started taking sessions online. After the pandemic especially, I feel that it is the need of the hour, and everybody should do it. So I take sessions in the morning and evening, and people participate from all over the world. So I have to schedule the timings accordingly to accommodate different time zones,” Gauri states.

Gauri admits that she does miss acting. “I have always been someone who likes to do a lot of things at one time. Of course I miss it, but I’ll not just sit and wait for it to happen. If it happens, I will be very happy, if it works on my terms. But I’ll always be doing something, learning, or teaching something. I always have my hands full with my house, kids, and everything else - so you will never find me just sitting and doing nothing. In fact, years ago I had done a small certification course in counselling. So, now I am planning to get myself enrolled for an online PG Diploma course for counselling. Once I finish that, then I can be a professional counsellor too,” shares Gauri.

She has also got a couple of offers for web series. “But some things didn’t work out. I guess a lot of time money issues also happen, and after the pandemic it has become an even bigger issue. Like I said, I cannot travel too far, because I have kids at home and I won’t see them if I leave early in the day and come late in the night. So I don’t mind working non stop, but there has to be some particular hours in the day, and the remaining time I can spend with my family,” Gauri concludes.

