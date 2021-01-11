Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Hiten Tejwani is glad Rashami met Vikas Gupta inside: Hope he lifts trophy this time

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hiten Tejwani spoke about his friend, Vikas Gupta, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He even lauded Rashami Desai for going inside the house as Vikas Gupta's family.

Bigg Boss 14 has gone through an emotional family week and all contestants got to meet their loved ones. Currently, Vikas Gupta is also inside the house and is a hot favourite of all as he is popularly known as 'mastermind.' While he did breakdown inside the house, his friend went inside to cheer him up and now, another friend, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani also has spoken up in his support in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Talking to us, Hiten expressed that though he is not following the show regularly, he keeps getting updates from all his friends and Twitter. Further, he showed confidence in his friend, Vikas as 'mastermind' and mentioned that he would be doing fine inside. On Vikas's breakdown due to personal attack on him inside, Hiten said, "I am sure Vikas is doing fine, we all know he is the mastermind, and all these things shouldn't matter to him, and he should not take these things to his heart. He is doing his best over there, I saw him supporting Rakhi which was great as this is Vikas. Inside the house, things are totally different, and it always happens with the one who supports, as he got cornered there."

It's good that Rashami Desai went inside for the family week that must have really helped him Hiten Tejwani

Further, on Rashami's visit inside to meet Vikas, Hiten said, "It's good that Rashami Desai went inside for the family week that must have really helped him." Sending love and good wishes to Vikas, Hiten concluded on a hopeful note. He wished that Vikas would win this season and lift the trophy in the end. "I can't say much about the show as I haven't been watching like that, so I would only like to wish him all the best and hope that he gets the trophy this time. I pray to God that he is in his best of health and comes out of Bigg Boss like he always does. All the very best to him," he added.

I can't say much about the show as I haven't been watching like that, so I would only like to wish him all the best and hope that he gets the trophy this time. Hiten Tejwani

Recently, when Rashami went inside the house, she met Vikas and cheered him up. Vikas was going through a hard time thinking of the family week and how no one would come to meet him. However, on seeing Rashami, Vikas was glad. Rashami spoke to the contestants and even warned Aly Goni to avoid personal attacks on Vikas and his family. She assured Vikas that his friends are his family.

