WATCH: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy go for Mumbai darshan, couple shares throwback picture

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, the couple who never fail to set couple goals, recently went for a day out in Mumbai. They took a break from their work and parental duties at home and enjoyed the day. They did all kinds of touristy things and made the most of the day.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s Mumbai darshan

Recently, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode shared a video of how the two enjoyed a day out in Mumbai. The video starts with an old picture of them from their trip seven years back. With the video, the caption pops up on the screen, “So, we did this 7 years ago, and now again in 2024.” Then it shows, “Hamara Mumbai Darshan.”

The video is accompanied by the caption, “Hamara Mumbai Darshan Ritual.. the city of our dreams.. the city that’s our karma Bhoomi.. we often forget to admire it for what it is! And unlike what the song says.. MUMBAI is everything Love.”

The video is perfectly synced with the classic track, Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan, in the background. The couple gets a ticket from the Kandivali station and takes the local train to travel. They are seen doing all sorts of touristy things, from strolling by the beach to trying lip-smacking street food, with Pankhuri even striking the classic Shah Rukh Khan pose.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

For the day out, the couple dressed in their most comfortable clothes. While Pankhuri wore a loose white cotton shirt with printed black and white trousers, Gautam wore all black. He paired a black tee shirt with a jacket and black trousers.

Today, the couple posted another throwback picture of them with the caption, "Yaadein." In the throwback picture, young Pankhuri and Gautam are seen holding hands.

Here's the picture shared today:

Seeing the picture, fans went nostalgic. Most of them remembered their first television series together, Suryaputra Karn.

One user commented, "Karn aur panchali eksath." Anohter wrote, "All time favourite. Suryaputra karn." A third user commented, "All time favorite couple, you guys look cute together." Others wrote, "Suryaputra Karn ko salam all time favourite, Saraswati Chandra again' all time favourite."

ALSO READ: ‘How it all started’: Pankhuri Awasthy shares PICS of Draupadi and Gautam Rode’s Karn from Suryaputra Karn